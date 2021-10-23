Wausau Pilot & Review

The D.C. Everest and Wausau West football teams saw their seasons come to an end with WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff losses on Friday night.

The eighth-seeded D.C. Everest Evergreens fell to top-ranked Kimberly 40-0 at Kimberly High School, while West, the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 bracket, was upset at Thom Field by No. 7 seed Neenah, 26-7.

Wausau West finishes the season 8-2 and D.C. Everest ends the year 5-5.

Kimberly will host No. 5 seed Chippewa Falls, a 22-21 winner over Stevens Point, and Neenah will play a road game at No. 3 seed Appleton North in Level 2 action next Friday, Oct. 29.

Game statistics were not provided. This story will be updated when they become available.