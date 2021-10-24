Wausau Pilot & Review

One person was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover Saturday along Hwy. 10 in Waupaca County, officials said.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department responded to Hwy. 10 near Martin Road around midnight Saturday for a report of debris in the highway. When deputies arrived, they discovered an overturned vehicle with a driver lying outside.

The driver, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was flown to ThedaCare Neenah for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.