HUDSON – No. 1 seed Hudson proved too much D.C. Everest as the fifth-seeded Evergreens fell 4-1 in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional final at Hudson High School on Saturday.

Ricky Jiang scored first for D.C. Everest, netting a goal in the 21st minutes, but that would be all the Evergreens could muster as their only other two shots on goal in the game were saved by Hudson goalkeeper Lucas Biederman.

Connor Sparling tied the game on a goal in the 32nd minute for Hudson, and the Raiders poured on three goals in the second half as Frank Gutierrez-Morales, Noah Bekenmeyer and Nava Barber all scored in the first 19 minutes of the half.

Hudson outshot D.C. Everest 14-9 overall and 13-3 on goal. Everest goalkeeper Jacob Lorge had nine saves in the loss.

Hudson (14-1-2) moves on to sectional semifinal on Thursday when it will host No. 2 seed Eau Claire Memorial.

D.C. Everest finishes the season with a 10-7-3 record.