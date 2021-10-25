By Shereen Siewert

Crews from at least three fire departments were called Monday to a report of a large structure east of Wausau that was engulfed in flames.

At 2:40 p.m. Monday, crews from Ringle, town of Easton and town of Wausau were paged to the blaze at 226167 Gavitt Street near Guzman Road in Ringle after reports that large flames were seen shooting out of a large building. About 45 minutes later, crews from Kronenwetter were also paged to the property, north of Hwy. 29 near County Hwy. J.

According to emergency scanner traffic, a large propane tank is located on the side of the building and one man was working to move vehicles away from the scene before crews arrived.

Crews were also called to assist removing an elderly resident from a nearby home.

There’s no word yet on what caused the blaze and no injuries have so far been reported. The Salvation Army was dispatched to the scene about 45 minutes after the blaze was reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.