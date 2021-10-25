Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 25, 2021:

An inmate of the Lincoln County jail will face charges of battery by prisoner following an altercation in the jail on Monday afternoon.

A 22 year old Merrill man was arrested Monday evening on warrants from Lincoln County (possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia) and Marathon County (failure to appear) following a traffic stop on County Hwy. W in the Town of Pine River.

A burglary was reported at Northway Storage in the Town of Merrill Tuesday morning. If you have any information regarding this break in, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 715-536-6272 or Crime Stoppers by using their P3 app or by calling 715-536-3726. Callers may remain anonymous.

A 39 year old Bolingbrook, Ill. man was stopped and cited Friday evening after he was observed traveling 90 m.p.h. on Hwy. 51 north of Irma. A short time later, A 22 year old Columbus, Ohio woman was stopped and cited Friday evening after she was observed traveling 100mph on Hwy. 51 near County Hwy. S.

A 51 year old Merrill man was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping following a disturbance in the Town of Scott.

A 48 year old Merrill man was arrested for fourth offense operating while intoxicated and cited for a driver’s license restriction of not having an IID (Ignition Interlock Device) present in the vehicle he was operating Sunday morning in the Town of Pine River.

A 48 year old Kronenwetter, WI man received non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning following a motor vehicle crash on Mosser Rd north of County Rd C in the Town of Schley.

A Town of Merrill resident was the victim of a burglary where power tools and a generator were stolen on Lincoln Dr. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A local tree farmer reported about a 1000 pounds of boughs were stolen from his tree farm on County Rd H Saturday night. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A Town of Wilson man reported a go cart and a DR brush mower were stolen from his property on Hillside Rd. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

A Town of Bradley man reported he had a set of car ramps and chrome jack stands stolen from his property on Alber Rd. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Seven people reported striking deer last week. A coyote was struck Tuesday morning on Hwy. 51 near Irma. A bear was struck on Hwy. 51 Friday morning north of Merrill.