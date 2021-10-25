Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people who died Saturday when their single-engine airplane crashed in Ashland County have been identified as 21-year-old Aleah Mika and her brother, 29-year-old Aaron Mika.

According to the Ashland Daily Press, the crash was reported by several people at about 2:40 p.m. Police say the plane crashed into the roof of an unoccupied home in Marengo, a small community about 13 miles south of Ashland.

Both victims are from Marengo, police said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.