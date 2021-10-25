Wausau Pilot & Review

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on five burglaries and break-ins that happened throughout the Merrill area over he past week.

The incidents under investigation are:

A burglary Tuesday at Northway Storage in the town of Merrill

Power tools and a generator were stolen during a burglary reported on Lincoln Drive

About 1,000 pounds of boughs were stolen Saturday night from a tree farm on County Hwy. H

A go kart and a DR brush mower were reported stolen from a town of Wilson man’s property on Hillside Road

A set of car ramps and chrome jack stands were reported stolen from a town of Bradley man at his Alber Road property

Anyone with information regarding these crimes are urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Tipsters can also contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using the P3 app. Callers can remain anonymous.