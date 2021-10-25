Linda Wanserski

Linda (Koeppen) Wanserski

Our beloved Linda / Lin / Linny / Mom / Molly / Aunt Linda / Mops died peacefully at home on Tuesday October 19, 2021.

Linda was born on September 28, 1947 in Janesville, WI and spent her childhood in Walworth, WI. She was valedictorian at Big Foot High School and went on to major in mathematics at UW-Madison, proudly failing a course titled Marriage and Family. She left college to pursue her dream of wearing wings, joining Continental Airlines as a flight attendant, and served as a Second Lieutenant in the Vietnam Military Air Command.

Linda moved to Wausau, WI to start and raise a family with her husband, Jim Wanserski, to whom she was married for over 46 years. She loved giving back to the Wausau community – volunteering at Aspirus Wausau Hospital gift shop for over 15 years, helping with the Festival of Trees, advocating for breast cancer survivors, and giving countless hours to supporting her kids’ activities – Brownie leader, classroom aid, Woodsy Owl, and sideline cheerleader.

As a founding investor/member of Greenwood Hills Country Club, Vistas Development, and The Reserve Linda showcased her love for flowers and nature. Her smile, infectious enthusiasm, and welcoming demeanor were her trademark in the neighborhood.

Her passion was for nature – she was an accomplished gardener, loved wild birds and listening to frogs, and was happiest amongst her flowers. She enjoyed teaching the neighborhood kids about the cycle of life (while single-handedly saving the Monarch species). If you were fortunate enough to know her, she would show her appreciation for you by dropping off a miniature rose in a small vase.

But by far her most important and fulfilling accomplishment was her family. She made her home open and welcome to everyone, greeting them with rice krispie treats, mini cupcakes and freshly baked cookies. She possessed a great sense of humor and positivity in any situation, often giving her advice, “Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happened.”

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Mel Koeppen, and is survived by her husband Jim, and children Katy (Christopher) Lee and grandson Felix, Zürich Switzerland; Dr. Melissa (Nathaniel Shultz) Wanserski, Salt Lake City, UT; Shelly (Jason) Dailey and granddaughter Elliot, Minneapolis, MN; and Jeffrey (Anita Hartley) Wanserski, Steamboat Springs, CO and siblings Judy (Joseph) Wanserski; Dr. Stephen (Tess) Koeppen; and Richard (Becky) Koeppen, and a very large and loved extended family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum or Monk Gardens, two of Linda’s favorite places. A celebration of life happy hour and fish fry is planned for Friday, October 29 at Greenwood Hills Country Club from 4:30 – 7:30pm.

Gary D. Vlietstra

Gary Dean Vlietstra, 59, of Ringle, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Wisconsin, surrounded by family.



Gary was born the son of Jack and Karen (Geurink) Vlietstra of Ringle on March 5, 1962. Gary has owned and operated a dairy farm for over 35 years. The farm was originally located in Weston prior to moving to Ringle in 2006. He raised his two wonderful sons on the farm where they all enjoyed living in the country and being outdoors. Although each owned independent farms, Gary worked his entire career with his brother Jeff doing shared fieldwork and chores. For the past several years, his longtime girlfriend Carrie Brzezinski worked with Gary raising beef and milking Red Holstein dairy cows.

When Gary was not farming, he enjoyed hunting, especially spring turkey season as well as raising and hunting pheasants. He loved working his German Shorthairs guiding pheasant hunts. He was also an avid fisherman and cherished time spent on the lakes and ice with Carrie. He will be truly missed but will live in the hearts of his family and friends.

Gary is survived by his longtime girlfriend Carrie Brzezinski of Ringle; children, Ryan (Karysca) Vlietstra of Ringle and Steve Vlietstra of Hatley; father Jack Vlietstra of Ringle; siblings Jeff Vlietstra of Ringle, Paul (Michelle) Vlietstra of Frisco, Texas, Sally (Terry) Vaughn of Brownstown, Michigan; and nieces Elissa and Lily. He is preceded in death by his mother Karen.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The memorial services will start at 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery, town of Easton.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. The family requests that memorials donations be made to Marshfield Clinic (Cancer Care Wausau/Weston), Attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54?449.

Doris M. Feltz

Doris Mary Feltz (Masanz), peacefully passed away in Hartland, WI on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hartland Place Senior Living at the age of 93.

Doris is survived by her husband Frank, her daughter, Audrey Postelnik; grandchildren, Lori (Jamie) Tocco, Kevin (Meghan) Postelnik, Scott Postelnik; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Madelyn Tocco and Molly and Sadie Postelnik. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary, her son-in-law, Phil Postelnik; siblings, Margaret (Paul) Weisman, Joseph (Ethel) Masanz, Feliz (Loretta) Masanz, Gerhardt Masanz, Agnes (Laurence) Nowicki, Roman (Arvilla) Masanz, Mark Masanz, Mildred Nowak, Clarence Masanz and Lillian (Charles) Rehlinger.

Doris was born on July 20, 1928 in Halder, WI to the late John & Mary (Bauer) Masanz. She was united in marriage to Frank Feltz on September 22, 1948 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Halder, WI. Doris spent the vast majority of her life as a farmer and homemaker. She was accomplished at raising animals and tending to the family farm. She was very dedicated when it came to taking care of family and the farm. She was meticulous in caring for her home and enjoyed cooking, canning and making homemade candy for the holidays. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, playing cards, visiting casinos and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., with Mass and burial to follow, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church in Edgar, WI. Father Allen Wierzba will preside over the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris’ life. Online condolences can be sent to www.petersonkraemer.com. The family would like to thank Hartland Place Senior Living and Allay Hospice for all of their assistance in Doris’ care.

Imogene M. Niewolny

Imogene M Niewolny, 95, Wausau, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

Imogene was born May 6, 1926, in the Town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Ervin and Norma (Voigt) Ziegel. On June 14, 1944, she married Walter L Niewolny at St Anthony Catholic Church, Athens, WI. Wally preceded her in death on January 17, 2008, after sixty-three (63) years of marriage.

Imogene was a homemaker for the most of her life and provided daycare to several grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as many neighborhood children. There were always young children in her home. Her interests included cooking, baking, canning, being at parties with her children’s & sibling’s families and listening to polka music.

Survivors include six (6) children, Jean (Jon) Radtke, Wausau, Sharon (Les Hotchkiss), Schofield, Terry (Caroll) Niewolny, Pewaukee, Randy (Sheryl) Niewolny, Merrill, Pamela (Scott) Sleeter, Weston, & Steven (Tami Jo) Niewolny, Wausau. Ten (10) grandchildren, Jay (Pam) Radtke, AR, Jodi Radtke, Marathon, Dave (Patti) Niewolny, Austin TX, Theresa (Adam) McClurg, Waukesha, Jeremy (Tamara) Niewolny, Kronenwtter, Tara (Jeremy) Smith, Weston, Nicole (Travis) Benaszeski, Rothschild, Katelyn (Josh) Swenson, Kronenwetter, Tyler (Lexie) Sleeter, Appleton & Brandon Niewolny, Wausau; seventeen (17) great-grandchildren, Austin, Zachary & Micah Niewolny, Kronenwetter, Emily (Matt) Graveen, Woodbury MN, Oliva & Raegan Smith, Weston, Geoffrey & Taylor Radtke, Hartford, Leo & Gus Swenson, Kronenwtter, Isla and Polly Sleeter, Appleton, Evolette and Scarlett Benaszeski, Rothschild, Cole McClurg, Waukesha, Nash & Allison Niewolny, Austin TX; three (3) step-grandchildren, Divine (Jeremy) Buck, Wausau, Billy (Tara) Franklin, Rothschild & Travis (Tiffany) Franklin, Chippewa Falls; Siblings, Ervin Ziegel Jr, Wausau, Jerry (Florence) Ziegel, Wausau, Ken (Beverly) Ziegel, Wausau, Janice Ruplinger, Luck, Rosemary (Dave) Groth, Wausau; and many nieces & nephews.

Besides her husband & parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter Niewolny Jr, a brother & his wife, Elton (Carol) Ziegel, a sister & her husband, Isabelle (Wyman) Ruplinger, a brother-in-law, Ivan Ruplinger, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ziegel.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at The Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside, Entombment will follow in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr Suzanne Powell and the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for the skilled and compassionate care provided our Mother during her stay.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas J. Wipfli

Thomas Jerome Wipfli, 72 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital. He was born on March 30, 1949 to the late Gerald and Angeline (Rucinski) Wipfli.

He is survived by his loving sister Annette (William) Gadow and nephew Brian (Beth) Gadow.

He is preceded in death by a baby brother Carl, his sister Michaeleen Schroeder, nephew Scott Gadow, many aunts, uncles and friends.

In Tom’s younger years he was known as the “The King Can Man”. He could be found on many occasions riding his three-wheeler through town picking up cans.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 with a gathering of family and friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow to Calvary Cemetery.

Onofry F. Kuklinski

Onofry ‘Oney’ F. Kuklinski, 82 of Bevent, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Oney was born on March 29, 1939 in Bevent, the son of Onofry and Regina (Gagas) Kuklinski.

On June 20, 1958, Oney was united in marriage to Joyce Baranowski at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley.

Oney was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Elderon VFW, where he previously served as commander. Oney retired after 32 years from Briggs and Stratton as a foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Oney was a member at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and the Men’s Society. He was very active in the Bevent community, served as a town chairman and was a member of the Bevent Lions Club. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Oney is survived by two children, Crystal Flugaur of Bevent, and Bryan (Kim) Kuklinski of Wauwatosa; two grandchildren, Andrea Flugaur-Gomez and Alyssa(Justin)Graze; one great-grandchild, Sophia Gomez; two siblings, Regina (Conrad) Cyran and MaryAnn Kudronowicz; former wife, Joyce Bara; along with several other family and friends.

Oney was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Theresa; brothers, Henry ‘Hank’, Richard and Ambrose in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Burial will be held in the Parish Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Elderon VFW. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 4PM to 7PM and again on Friday from 9AM until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Dr. Shawn M. Giese

Dr. Shawn Michael Giese (aka: Citi zenx), 51, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at his home in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Shawn graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2001 and was the owner of The House Doctor Home Improvement Co.

Shawn will be sadly missed by his sons Gavin and Corbin; his mother Deborah “Deb” Duchac, and stepfather, Ted Duchac. Also by his brother, Jamie, and his wife Amanda, his niece Juno; Grandmother Lorna Holmes; his loyal dog Rider and many more family and friends.

Shawn was preceded in death by his brothers – Christopher, Joshua and Jesse Giese; his father Gerard “Jerry” Giese, his paternal grandparents Ernie and Eunice Giese; his maternal grandfather Francis Holmes, and his beloved Dobermans- Victor, Marshal and Justice. Shawn was so proud of his very talented sons – Gavin and Corbin. Shawn was a wildly talented artist, accomplished song writer, singer and musician. He could play any instrument he decided to pick up. Outside of music and work, Shawn spent a lot of time with his brother, Jamie, and niece, Juno, hunting. Shawn was looking forward to bow hunting and what they called “rut-cation”.

SHAWN MICHAEL GIESE (Citizen X)

“Guitarist and vocals for American Zeros

Songwriter, Journalist,

Patriot, Human, earthling

Asshole…..” author Shawn Michael Giese 2021

There will be a celebration of life on Friday 11/12/2021 starting at 4pm

Dale’s Weston Lanes/ Weston Hall

5902 Schofield Ave, Weston, WI 54476

Baymont Hotel on sight , Reservations call 800-337-0550

Contact Stacey Holmes for more information if needed 715-315-0642