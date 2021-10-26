

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Two Old Women” by Velma Wallis

Nov. 1-30. Stop by our Athens Branch in November to pick up their Book-of-the-Month selection about two women who are abandoned by their tribe during a brutal winter famine. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. MCPL Athens.

Marathon City Book Club: “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich

Nov. 8, 5:45 p.m. Join Marathon City Branch staff and other avid readers for a discussion of “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich! Call 715-443-2775 for more info. MCPL Marathon City.

Hatley Book Club: “Educated” by Tara Westover

Nov. 9, 1 p.m. Join our Hatley staff and other book lovers for an engaging monthly discussion about a wide variety of books! Call 715-446-3537 for more info. MCPL Hatley.

Virtual Mosinee Book Club: “Playing Nice” by J.P. Delaney

Nov. 15, 2 p.m. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our November book club selection. Call 715-446-3537 for more info. GoToMeeting (Online).

Edgar Book Club: “Raft of Stars” by Andrew Graft

Nov. 16, noon. Stop by our Edgar Branch for our November discussion of Graff’s modern classic about two boys who take off into the woods, thinking they’ve committed a crime. New attendees welcome! Call 715-352-3155 for more info. MCPL Edgar.

Stratford Book Club: “Firekeeper’s Daughter’ by Angeline Boulley

Nov. 17, 1 p.m. Take part in a lively discussion each month with other book enthusiasts at our Stratford Branch library! Weather permitting, we’ll meet outside, or discuss virtually if not. Call 715-687-4420 for more info. MCPL Stratford.