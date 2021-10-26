WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens has announced the official launch of Sprouts Garden Preschool, the area’s first outdoor preschool program for students ages 3 to 5, and will celebrate it with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at 1800 N. First Ave. in Wausau.

The nature-driven preschool program puts the outdoors at the center of all that students do. Students, on average, will spend 80 percent of their class time outside.

“The idea behind the program is to use nature as the foundation for learning. Children learn how to spell, count, socialize, work as a team, solve problems and assess risk while developing a connection and understanding of the natural world around them,” said Darcie Howard, executive director, in a news release.

Dedicated volunteers spent time in the summer heat building a fully winterized yurt equipped with a pellet stove, Wi-Fi, and electricity for students to use for the class.

Sprouts Garden Preschool is accepting applications for spring 2022 enrollment. Contact Elise at eschuler@monkgardens.org for more information.