

WESTON – Polkas and country music were a hit Oct. 16, as attendees of Polka Meets Country kicked up their heels and danced for a cause. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Polka Meets Country returned to Dale’s Weston Lanes and drew people of all ages, eager to help raise money to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The bands Polish Connection and Brady Luke Band entertained over

500 attendees and the event raised more than $24,000 to help find a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.