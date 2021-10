Luke Brown

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School seniors Luke Brown and Andrew Tischer have been named National Merit Commended Scholars in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the Wausau School District announced today.

Andrew Tischer

More than 1.5 million juniors enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Commended recognition is given to students in approximately the top 96th percentile of all scores.