From laser light shows to planetary journeys around the solar system, experience the galaxy this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory.

Laser light shows set to rock music will be offered at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 3-6. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 7:30 p.m. and will be valid for that evening only. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for students and $4 for UW-Stevens Point students with I.D.

The laser show schedule includes:

· Oct. 27 and Nov. 4 – Laser Zeppelin

· Oct. 28 – Laser Vinyl (Classic rock with Kiss, Queen, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Van Halen, Pink Floyd and more)

· Oct. 29 and Nov. 6 – Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”

· Oct. 30 and Nov. 3 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”

· Nov. 5 – Laser Beatles

A free Junior Scientist program will be offered 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History. “Phases of the Moon” will be offered in the planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in November and December include:

· Nov. 7 – “Mars Quest”

· Nov. 14 – “Planet Nine”

· Nov. 21 – “Imagine the Moon”

· Dec. 5 – “Destination Solar System”

· Dec. 12 – “Voyager Encounters”

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $25 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Face coverings are required indoors at UW-Stevens Point.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.

‘Into the Woods’ brings fairy tales, music to the UW-Stevens Point stage

Join Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and other fairy tale characters as they journey “Into the Woods” Nov. 5-7 and 11-13 through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical “Into the Woods” will be performed at Jenkins Theatre in the Noel Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Nov. 6, and Nov. 11-13. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, and Nov. 13. Face coverings will be required for audience members.

A Tony Award-winning musical, “Into the Woods” weaves together the stories and memorable characters of several classic fairy tales, including “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella” and “Rapunzel,” while introducing new characters.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, faculty and staff members and $16 for youths. UW-Stevens Point students with I.D. can get tickets for $10 in advance or $7 day of show. Purchase tickets online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100, or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point.

