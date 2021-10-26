Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jesse Martin and Christine Waupekenay announce the birth of their son Xtormason Gunther, born at 2:39 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021. Xtormason weighed 7 pounds.

Hunter Kaatz and Ashley Beck announce the birth of their daughter Melody Ann, born at 9:32 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021. Melody weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Brandon Woller and Lauren Patterson announce the birth of their daughter Eleanor Sage, born at 3:43 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021. Eleanor weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kyle and Katelyn Platteter announce the birth of their son Luka Dean, born at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021. Luka weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

David Cheng and Tina Murray announce the birth of their son Liam Tswv Ntug William, born at 12:49 a.m. Oct. 21, 2021. Liam weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.