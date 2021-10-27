Antiques. Contributed photo.

WAUSAU – An antique show and sale will be held Nov. 13 and 14 in the East Gate Hall at Marathon Park, 1200 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, and it will feature a variety of period furniture, primitives, art, crocks, shabby chic, tools, currency, toys, a clock repairer and more.

A show donation and luncheon will benefit the Marathon County Humane Society. Organizers are also accepting donations of new and used toys or items for pets.

The admission price of $6 is good for both days. Free parking.