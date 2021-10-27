Randy L. Kauffman

Randy Lee Kauffman became a free bird on October 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was well known in the greater Wausau area for his unconditional kindness to all.

In his early years, Randy excelled in sports playing on varsity teams his freshman year at Union Grove High School. He was an artist, poet, and musician.

In his middle years, Randy was a skilled metal worker and tireless advocate for hard working people.

In his later years, Randy found his greatest vocation- being a Greepa to his grandchildren- Kayden, Cabe (Caleb), Ness (Janessa), David, Crue Lee, and Tristan- all of Wausau.

Throughout his years he loved to travel and flew where the wind led him.

He is survived by his daughters Ber (Amber), her husband William, and Bop (Ashley) all of Wausau, and his ex-wife Mia Schaefer of Rhinelander, his siblings Kathleen (Mike) Schlitz of Knoxville, TN, Pat Jeninga (nee Kauffman) of Racine, WI and Ron (Carrie) Kauffman of Sellersburg, IN and lifelong friend, Mark Ehleiter.

He is joined in freedom with his parents Jack (Liz) Kauffman and Nancy Kauffman (nee Mueller), sister Sue Lynn Kosterman Brown (nee Kauffman), and brother-in-law, John Jeninga.

The family will hold a private celebration of life and ask that if you wish to celebrate Randy’s life and legacy, to make a donation in his name to the Wausau Salvation Army.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com.

Kaythong Vilaysane

Kaythong Vilaysane, age 40, passed away peacefully on October 21st 2021 at Mercy Medical Hospital.

She is survived by her mother Deuane Vilaysane, father Phay Vilaysane, son Martez Vilaysane-Waits, son Marlon Robinson, daughter Karlesia Cooper, son Kargie Cooper, son Mackenzie Cooper, sister Douangchay Vilaysane, sister Malay Vilaysane, brother Aenoy Vilaysane, nephew Madden Vilaysane, and brother-in-law Lawrence Gray.

Kaythong was born on June 12, 1981. She lived her life to the fullest and dedicated her life to her five children. she always put her family first. She brought tears of happiness and joy to everyone around her. She is loved by many people that she has crossed path with. You could always count on her to be there. Kaythong’s sense of humor was fierce and over-the-top, always making everyone laugh. She will always be remembered for her bluntness, humor, and caring manners.

Joel H. Twerberg

Joel “Butch” H. Twerberg, 78, Edgar, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 2, 1943 in Eau Claire, son of the late Joel and Rebecca (Enger) Twerberg. Joel grew up on farms near Strum, WI. He moved to the Chicago area after graduating from Eleva-Strum High School in 1961 where he met his love, Susie. On July 2, 1966, he was united in marriage to Susan “Susie” Bjerke at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church in Strum, WI. She survives.

For 30 years, Joel was a volunteer fireman for the Edgar Fire Department and the Edgar Fire Inspector for many years. He worked for GTE/Verizon as an installer until his retirement. Joel was a member of the Edgar Lions Club and a member of the North Central Wisconsin Antique Steam and Gas Engine Club. He was also very proud of his Norwegian heritage.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed restoring antique tractors in his garage and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Susie; three children, Carol Twerberg, Madison, Dave (Andrea) Twerberg, Wausau and Eric Twerberg, Wausau; three grandchildren, Nick Gunderson, Paulina Twerberg and Kristoffer Twerberg; great-grandchild, Dezmin Gunderson; three siblings, Robert Twerberg, Arcadia, Orrin Twerberg, Idaho and Barbara (Larry) McGee, Strum, WI; two sisters-in-law, Debra Twerberg and Linda Twerberg; brother-in-law, Scott (Kathy) Bjerke; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clair and Gordon Twerberg; and one sister, Joan Smedberg.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Chimney Rock Lutheran Cemetery in Strum, WI.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gordon L. Panzer

Gordon Leroy Panzer, 90, of Wis. Rapids passed away on October 24, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital. He was born to Arthur and Caroline (Kohel) Panzer in Arpin, WI on April 20, 1931.



Gordon married Betty Rogers in October of 1950 and the marriage later ended in divorce. He then married Rose (Tessier) Panzer on July 18, 1987. She passed away January of 2013. Gordon was a heavy equipment operator for 42 years with the J.L. Sullivan Construction Company.



He is survived by his three sons; Rodney (Mary), Wis. Rapids; Steve (Christa), Wis. Rapids and Jeff of Plover, three daughters; Sharon Panzer, Wis. Rapids, Linda Panzer, Springfield, Oregon, Lori (Rendel) Mews, Wis. Rapids, three stepsons; Don (Missy) Young, Dale (Ann) Young, Rich Young , two stepdaughters Sharon (Tom) Peltier, Suzanne (Greg Kromenake) Young, sister Fern Casper, Wis. Rapids, brother-in-law Jerry Nichols, Wis. Rapids, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Rose, son Larry Panzer, three brothers; Ward, Frank, half-brother Leon and granddaughter Rachel Panzer along with five sisters, Jeanette (Marvel) Michals, Milwaukee, June (Joe) Norwood, Capron, IL; Lola (Harold) Neuman, Nekoosa; Valery (Tom) Farley, Hartland, WI, Donna Nichols.



Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 631 E. Grand Ave., Wis. Rapids on Saturday, October 30, 2021 with friends and family gathering at 11:00 a.m. until the time of prayer service at 12:00 p.m. Father Jerome Patric will be officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at Honorone.Com

George Twaroski Sr.

George Twaroski Sr., 93 of Birnamwood, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

George was born on June 3, 1928 in the town of Norrie, Marathon County, the son of James and Hilda (Ranke) Twaroski.

On May 15, 1954, George was united in marriage to Lorraine Kaufmann at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2007.

George was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was the lumberyard foreman for Hatley Veneer and then was employed by Hatley Lumber until his retirement. He was the former sexton for the St. Philomena Cemetery for many years, retiring in 2012. George enjoyed fishing, squirrel and deer hunting and bowling. He also coached Birnamwood little league for many years.

George is survived by 12 children, George (Sonja) Twaroski of Greenfield, Cheryl (Jim) Fine, Menomonie, Cliff (Nita) Twaroski, of Vadnais Heights, MN, Laurel (Chidi) Chidozie, of Eden Prairie, MN, Scott Twaroski, of Manistee, MI, Joe ( Sherrie Volm) Twaroski, of Birnamwood, Jim (Melissa) Twaroski, of Decatur, GA, Joan Twaroski, of Wausau, Mary (Warren) Wenzel of Florence, CO, John (Julie Olson) Twaroski of Wittenberg, Dave (LouAnn Nettekoven) Twaroski, of Kaukauna and Bob (Kathy) Twaroski, of Green Bay; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Hanke of Elderon.

George was preceded in death by his wife; parents, and a sister Geri Kaufmann.

A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in St. Philomena Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Patricia R. White

Patricia R. White, 86 of Antigo, died on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Evergreen Terrace, Antigo, under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Pat was born on July 13, 1935 in Mattoon, the daughter of William and Josephine (Pecha) Schultz.

On July 16, 1955, Pat was united in marriage to Dale White at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2012. The couple owned and operated White’s Meat Market in Mattoon for several years. Pat enjoyed making baskets, baking and painting. She also enjoyed listening to music, especially her grandkids singing.

Pat was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. She adored children and was known as the “craft lady” by so many children in Sunday School, Bible school and Mission trips to Remote places in Canada. One of her greatest passions was walking alongside and counseling those hurting and struggling with addictions.

She considered so many friends and children as a true part of her family. She constantly took the opportunity to share lessons of compassion and whole hearted faith in Christ. Her love was sincere and generous, this is her legacy.

Pat is survived by four children, Jess (Gayle) White, Scott (Anette) White, Jon (Lisa) White and Jenni (Matt) Hayek; grandchildren, Travis (Jessica) White, Rebecca White, Amanda (Mick) Fuller, Alis White, Janie (Dustin Rustick) White, Nadine (Ryan) Schultz, Yan (Tori) White, Ryan (Trisha) White, Jocie Hayek, Ethan Hayek, Aubrie Hayek, Gideon Hayek, Perlie Hayek, Isaiah Hayek, Seleste (Keith) Finch and Luke (Lindsey) Hermann; granddaughter-in-law, Nikki White; 16 great-grandchildren; sibilings, Ned Schultz, Billie June Grabow and Diane (Bill) Beversdorf; along with several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Kollette Hermann; and grandson, Dustin White.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Dan Kohn will preside. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of service at church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Town of Hutchins.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Nannette “Nan” Johnson

Nannette “Nan” Johnson, of Weston, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 14th, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born May 20th, 1952.

Nan is survived by her husband, Ken, of 46 years; her daughter, Amy (Bryan) Kohlwey; her son, Eric (Irmalia) Johnson; and her grandchildren, Chase, Taryn, Skylar, and Cullen Kohlwey and Wainani Johnson. She is further survived by her brother, Lance (Diane) Heitz; sisters-in-law, Ruth Barlow and Janet Hamre; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Nan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her special time at the cabin, and going for pontoon rides. Nan was known as the Secretary of the Wisconsin Elks (Ken) Secretary where she received numerous national awards for her work on the Wisconsin Elks publication “THE BUGLE” and their web site.

Services for Nan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, Wisconsin. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Family floral arrangements are being made with Krueger Floral, Schofield.

Lester Kulke

Lester Kulke, 96, passed away October 9, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center – Weston.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.