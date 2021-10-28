WAUSAU – In most areas of the country, supper clubs are vanishing relics of a bygone era. But in Wisconsin, they’re an art form, a vital part of the dining scene and a place of connection between generations.

At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 29, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” and “The West Side” present an encore presentation of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Holly de Ruyter, producer of PBS Wisconsin’s “Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club,” Amy Wimmer, a third-generation owner of Del-Bar in Wisconsin Dells and architectural historian Jim Draeger of the Wisconsin Historical Society, as they explore the history and staying power of supper clubs throughout Wisconsin. They discuss what makes supper clubs so unique, what separates them from everyday restaurants and the history behind what has become a true Wisconsin icon.

