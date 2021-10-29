Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest volleyball team’s run through the WIAA playoffs came to an end Thursday night as the Evergreens dropped a Division 1 sectional semifinal match to No. 1 seed River Falls 3-0 at Wausau West High School.

River Falls (25-1) moves on to a sectional final at No. 2 seed Chippewa Falls (37-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Chippewa Falls defeated Marshfield 3-2 in the other semifinal match on Thursday at West.

D.C. Everest, co-champions of the Wisconsin Valley Conference, finishes its season with a 20-13 record.

Match statistics were not provided to Wausau Pilot & Review.