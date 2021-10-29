WAUSAU – The annual soup lunch fundraiser Empty Bowls, held by The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau, will take place this year in an updated format with the community’s safety in mind.

The event will still feature handmade and painted bowls, a silent auction and soup from local restaurants, but in an entirely new way!

Bowls, cookbooks, shirts and soup spoons will be for sale at Clay Corner Studio, Clay House and the Center for the Visual Arts from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20 and bowl sales will include a free soup coupon from a local participating restaurant. The Neighbors’ Place will also host pop-up bowl sales at Whitewater Music Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 through Nov. 20. An online silent auction will also take place from Nov. 13 through Nov. 20, allowing the community to bid on items or donate to support The Neighbors’ Place fundraising efforts.

For more information about this year’s event and to find the lists of this year’s participating local businesses and restaurants, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/emptybowls21/.

