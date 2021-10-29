James L. Jennison

James “Jim” Leo Jennison passed away October 27, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor in Kronenwetter

He was born September 10, 1937 to Lester and Ester (Amundson) Jennison in Princeton, Minnesota. He graduated from Anoka High school. Early in life Jim also honorably served his country from 1955 – 1959 in the United States Air Force while stationed in Hawaii.

Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family and his Friday night date nights with Barb. He loved grilling out and always kept his yard meticulous. Jim helped begin the Wausau Flying Club, enjoyed softball and curling; as well as joining Barb on trips all over the world. He was a loving and supportive father and grandpa, and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Jami (Joe Mershon) Traska, Jill (Tim) Bolduc, Scott Perkins, Sarah (Ken) Maciaz, Shelley (Ryan) Wucherer; grandchildren, Liz (Luke) Hilleshiem, Halle (Matt) Axling, Courtney Bolduc, Peri Maciaz, Brooke Jennison, Madi Wucherer, Ben Wucherer, Duke Wucherer; sister, Donna Landeen with numerous friends and other relatives.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay Jennison, and granddaughter, Ellianah Bolduc.

The family would especially like to thank Chris H. for the many years of care given to Jim at home and special thanks to Linda and the team at Cedar Creek Manor for the love and support given to Jim during these final days.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 6 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00am at the church. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family. www.BrainardFuneral.com

Dorothy L. Drake

Dorothy “Jackie” Lucille Drake passed away October 20, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

She was born April 11, 1940 to Alvin and Elma (Maki) Jensen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dorothy graduated from South Shore High School in 1958 and enjoyed being a waitress at many restaurants around Wausau for her working career. Dorothy was honored to spend her life with her partner, Richard “Dick” Greguire, for over 31 years.

Dorothy enjoyed tinkering around the house and decorating her home. She was always walking to and from places, loved cooking for her friends and family, and enjoyed her time and friends at the Towers. She was a dedicated animal lover her entire life.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Brian) Heins, Debra Tomlinson, Dale Drake and Shelly Drake; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and brother, Byron (Rose) Jensen.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; partner, Dick; great-grandchild, Logan; siblings, Donald Jensen and Clifford Jensen.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1:00pm at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Wausau. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.helke.com

Edward J. Stencil Sr.

Edward Jospeh Stencil Sr., 85, Athens passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 14, 1936, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Lucas and Clara (Socha) Stenzel. On February 20, 1960, he married Sharon McKee at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. She survives.

After serving in the United States Army, he worked for Alton Zettler Construction for several years. He began his semi driving career with E J Peter than later drove for County Materials. Ed, his wife, and children farmed in the town of Rietbrock for many years as well.

If you heard laughter Ed was nearby. He always loved telling stories of where he drove truck and will be fondly remembered as a great story teller. Ed worked hard and played hard.

When it came to family Ed was all in. He always found time to take the girls to horse shows and Butch to 3-wheeler races. Ed loved to make polish sausage, smoke fish and making homemade sauerkraut, but his greatest love was driving truck and his tractor, the Gottschalk.

Ed was proud of his kids, whether they were showing horses, cattle at the local fairs or racing 3-wheelers, he was there from the beginning till the end. From time to time he enjoyed a nice cold beer, telling stories and spoiling his four-legged friend, who he named, “Baby”. Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Stencil, Athens, his four children, Bonnie (Henk) Van Dyk, New Richmond, Laurie (Dave) Jahnke, Athens, Butch Stencil Jr., Athens and Dawn Stencil, Athens, three grandchildren, Jordan and Claire Van Dyk and Joshua Weiler and one step grandson, Ben Jahnke.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, Lawrence and June Stenzel.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Sawyer-Drumm Post #393, Edgar and the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Andrew J. Sutter Post #8527, Athens. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the Athens funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ed’s last words to his family were, “ Don’t cry, I’m ok!”

Linda D. Cleveland

Linda D. Cleveland, 68, Wausau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her home.

She was born December 19, 1952, in Wausau, daughter of the late Ambrose and Delores (Nowitzke) Gruna. On November 25, 1972, she married Willard Cleveland. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2021.

For many years Linda worked at Federal Mogul in Schofield. Her true passion in life was raising her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes included coloring, shopping, cooking and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her children, Randy Cleveland, Wausau, Daniel Cleveland, Wausau and Bobby (Julie) Cleveland, Wausau, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two brothers, Gary Gruna, Wausau and Chris (Dawn) Gruna, Merrill and three sisters, Sandy Kniess, Wausau, Barb Kittel, Wausau and Carol Tesch, Athens and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Gruna.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at The Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David C. Tlusty

David Charles Tlusty, 77, died of congestive heart failure on Thursday, October 7. 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home in Wausau, WI.

He was born October 6, 1944 in Medford, WI, son of the late Harold and Ann (Augustin) Tlusty. On August 23, 1969 he married Janet Haack at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau, WI. She survives.

Dave grew up on the family farm West of Stetsonville, WI. He graduated from Medford High School in 1962, worked construction for eight years, then as a shipping scheduler for Wausau Paper Mills, Brokaw, WI (1970-1976). Dave continued in shipping operations for Spector Freight, P I E Nationwide, Consolidated Freightways, and FORE WAY Express, all of Wausau.(1977-1992).

Dave lived as a paraplegic for 29 years following a motor vehicle accident on October 16, 1992. He was a member of the Spinal Cord Society, Fergus Falls, MN supporting fund raising for cure research.

Dave was passionate about the North Central Health Care warm water pool, swimming daily until the Covid shut down. He attended many meetings; lobbying for the approval and construction of the new pool, attributing his health and longevity to the therapy and exercise in the warm water.

Dave loved his family, friends, home, yard, and mowing his lawn. He followed politics, the stock market, and was a loyal Brewers, Bucks, Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Before his accident, he enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Tlusty; children, JuliAnn Sklow and Lance Tlusty; grandchildren, David Sklow, Joza and Zinedine Tlusty; brothers, Ted Tlusty, Jim(Maris) Tlusty, Roger (Mary) Tlusty, and Mark (Amy) Tlusty; brothers-in-law, David (Pat) Haack, Gordon (Kate) Haack, Kevin (Betty) Haack, and David Przybylski; sister-in-law Jean Neeck, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Luella Haack, brother-in-law Jim Neeck; and sisters-in-law, Jane Tlusty, and Mary Lou Przybylski.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the services all at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Spinal Cord Society, 19051 Cty Hwy 1, Fergus Falls, MN 56537-7609 (scsus.org); or to the Church of the Resurrection, 621 Second St., Wausau, WI 54403

Robert Olson

Robert Olson, 76, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on October 16, 2021, at Edgewater Haven Nursing home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 14, 1945, to Clarence and Leona (Flatoff) Olson. He served in the National Guards. He married Judith Cook on June 1,1968 which ended in divorce in July 1975.

He is survived by his two children: one son Mark Olson (Andrea Streckyer)(Wisconsin Rapids) and one daughter Tracy Young(Wisconsin Rapids); four grandchildren Corby Olson; Danika, Gabrielle, and Jake Young; two sisters; Dorothy Aldrich(Woodruff) and Shirley Singer(Arizona).

He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Courtney Raine Young; four brothers Richard Olson, Harold Olson, Leland Olson and Leonard Olson; three sisters Margaret, Mary (Kenneth) Casperson, Minocqua, Edith “Judi”Giese, Wisconsin Rapids.

Robert was employed by Consolidated Papers in the paper lab at Wisconsin Rapids Division. A special “thank you” to Andrea Streckyer for assisting us in his care for the last couple of years.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd, with a service following at 11:00 a.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids. A procession will take place to Foresthill Cemetery where military honors will be held.

Dale Monnot, 66 of Norrie, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dale was born on September 13, 1955 in Madison, the son of Eugene and Kathleen (Schuster) Monnot.

Dale worked in construction at Low Brothers and Wausau Homes. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers. Dale previously owned and operated the Village Inn and Dale’s One More, Wittenberg.

Dale is survived by two children, Michael Monnot and Cali (Scott) Vold; grandchildren, Finley and Mae; and two siblings, Larry (Kay) Monnot and Jeff Monnot.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Dale’s Life will be from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Resch Lanes, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.