Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Stevens Point ended D.C. Everest’s two-year reign atop the conference by winning the title at the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Stevens Point, the regular-season WVC dual meet champion, had six event winners to take first place in the team standings with 509 points, with D.C. Everest finishing a distant second with 429.5. Wausau East was fifth with 250 points, and Wausau West sixth with 175.

Wausau East’s Chloe Kremnitzer was named WVC Girls Swimmer of the Year. Grant Moser of Stevens Point and Derek Steinke of Wausau East shared the WVC Girls Swimming Coach of the Year award.

D.C. Everest earned second-place finishes from a pair of relay teams. The 200 freestyle relay team of Lilliana Jessen, Makenna Zoesch, Katie Hall and Marisol Swenson was second in 1:42.00, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Hall, Nevaeh Mathwich, Jessen and Swenson took second in 3:44.19.

Swenson was third in the 200 individual medley (2:17.85) and Jessen finished third in the 50 freestyle (25.52) as well for the Evergreens.

Kremnitzer finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.43) and Lucy Gilles took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.77) to lead Wausau East.

Wausau West’s Madison Wild had the Warriors’ top finish, taking sixth in the 50 freestyle in 26.32 seconds.

Jenna Breitbach won four titles and Jocelyn Trzebiatowski three for Stevens Point.

Breitbach, a junior, won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.70 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 59.15 seconds, while Trzebiatowski, a freshman, won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.69 and the 500 freestyle in 5:31.81 for the Panthers.

Both were part of Point’s winning 400 freestyle relay team, along with Sophie Johnston and Brooke Swiecki (3:43.88), and Breitbach, along with Eloise Cooper, Johnston and Ashley Pahnke, won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.94 as well for Stevens Point.

Marshfield’s Faith Risa earned a pair of wins in the 200 individual medley by a full second in 2:14.23, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.81.

Merrill accounted for the other three event victories. Claire Schultz won the 100 freestyle in 55.95, and was part of the Bluejays’ 200 freestyle relay team, along with Bailee Sommer, Amber Winter and Grace Schultz, that won in 1:41.88. Grace Schultz won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.54, just 3/10 of a second ahead of SPASH’s Cooper.

Marshfield, D.C. Everest, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West will return to Lincoln High School next Saturday, Nov. 6, for the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet. Merrill and Wausau East will compete at the Division 2 sectional at Menomonie on Nov. 6.

Click here to view all of the meet results.