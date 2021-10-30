By Mitchell A. Skurzewski

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Well, it’s been an exciting fall season for Mosinee athletics. With Halloween right around the corner, Mosinee’s volleyball team, boys soccer team, girls swimming team, and football teams were all alive.

While the football team lost on Friday, Mosinee’s sports teams have had an enormously successful fall season.

Mosinee boys soccer and the girls volleyball team both are one win from a state tournament berth and the girls swimming team is also competing at sectionals Saturday, while the football team reached Level 2 of the playoffs. Brit Fitzgerald also qualified for the WIAA Cross Country Championships.

“It’s been exciting to see the successes of our sports,” Mosinee principal Nathan Lehman said. “It is evident our student body is excited for our extra curricular activities. At the start of the seasons in August the staff was commenting on how large our student sections were. In my nine years as principal, the student sections are the largest I have ever seen.”

Mosinee football won their first conference title since 2013 and volleyball is in the sectional final for the fourth time in five years. But, so many sports and individuals seeing success at the same time has been special for the school and the staff.

Mosinee’s athletes and students have shined academically, too.

Lehman also said that state ACT scores just came out and Mosinee tied for first in Marathon County.

“We are very proud of the successes we have had academically and in athletics,”Lehman said. “It’s a testament to our staff, our community, our parents, alumni and the students that were great role models for the current student body.”

“Any time you have a school rallying around each other it makes school fun, the morale is high and athletics plays a huge hand in that,” Mosinee football coach Craig Martens said. “The kids are having a blast, it makes it fun to come to school when the morale is high. Our sports teams are supporting each other and clicking on all cylinders. It’s pretty special.”