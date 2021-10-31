Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Health Equipment Sanitization & Restocking. Volunteers are needed at Good News Project weekly to assist with the turn-around of donated medical equipment. Items need to be sanitized, reassembled, and the coordination of inventory is required to meet ongoing client needs. 2–3-hour shift that fits best within their schedule during regular business hours, Mon. – Fri. from 9-4. Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com.

Volunteer as a Shelter Advocate. Shelter advocate volunteers at The Women’s Community answer a 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter, and provide support to callers. Volunteers provide emotional support and will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter, and domestic abuse and sexual assault services provided by The Women’s Community. Staff is always available to support you in your role and working as a community. Training sessions are required for this role. Previous experience is not required. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org.

Be a Big! Big Brothers Big Sisters community-based mentoring involves a Big Brother and/or Big Sister volunteers providing children- Littles- individualized time and attention regularly, typically 2-4 times per month for an hour or two at a time. During casual weekly or bi-weekly outings, filled with conversations and shared activities, they develop a relationship that helps children manage the everyday challenges that are part of growing up. Contact Megan at 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Meal Donations. KATS is requesting meal donations for their biweekly Teens Supporting Teens meeting. This meeting is for teens ages 12-18 to be in a nonjudgmental and inclusive safe-space for support and fun! Prepare or purchase a meal to feed attendees (about eight). For questions or to donate, call KATS at 715-298-5053.

Personal Hygiene Products. The Neighbors’ Place is looking for donations of full-sized hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, etc. Contact Mallory for more information at mallory@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966.

Source: United Way of Marathon County