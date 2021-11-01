WAUSAU – In an effort to meet the increased need for COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots in central Wisconsin, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will expand its hours of operation during November.

The clinic, within the Center for Business and Industry Building on the NTC Campus at 1000 Campus Drive in Wausau, offers all approved vaccine and booster shots (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)).

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people ages 12 and older in a two-dose series administered 21 days apart.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older in a two-dose series administered 28 days apart.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older in a single dose.

The Marathon County Health Department continues to monitor vaccine eligibility for children ages 5-11. Vaccine information for this age group will be made available once appropriate authorization is received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected in the coming week.

A booster shot is a supplemental vaccine dose given to people whose immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have decreased over time. The primary COVID-19 vaccination series continues to be highly effective at reducing severe disease, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19. However, experts are beginning to see that protection against mild to moderate disease can fade over time. The booster shot is intended to boost the recipient’s immune system for more effective, long-lasting protection.

For full booster shot information and recommendations, visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm

COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic November schedule:

Tuesdays Fridays Saturdays November 2, 9, 16 & 23

Open 11am – 6pm

November 30

Open 11am – 5pm November 5, 12 & 19

Open 11am – 6pm November 13 & 20

Open 11am – 3pm

You can make a vaccine appointment (not required) at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-in appointments will be available.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization or death. COVID-19 vaccines are FREE and widely available in Marathon County to everyone 12 years of age and older. For information on where to get a vaccine, go to Marathon County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage or vaccines.gov.