Newsweek announced America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers with the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin’s Surgery Center highlighted as one of the top centers in the Nation, the clinic announced in late October.

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to name America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022. Their experts and survey participants assessed quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition for ambulatory surgery centers. They also considered how well facilities were responding to the threat of COVID-19.

The research project analyzed more than 4,300 ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states. The 400 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers were identified, with a varying number of ASCs awarded per state: California, with 80, had the most, while Wisconsin is represented with 8 ambulatory surgery centers.

“We are thrilled to be alongside so many prestigious ambulatory centers in the nation,” said Dr. Douglas Edwards in a news release. “We continue to provide exceptional community-based care through the area’s only day surgery center dedicated to treating ophthalmic conditions.”

The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin began in the early 1960s as a small eye care practice in downtown Wausau, founded by brothers Dr. Gordon Backer and Dr. Bill Backer. In the past nearly 60 years, the Eye Clinic has experienced sustained growth, including employing nearly 200 employees across its seven locations.