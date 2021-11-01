Criminal damage to property and a stolen vehicle among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Nov. 1.

An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail will face charges of criminal damage to property after he was observed damaging jail property.

A Lincoln County deputy recovered a stolen vehicle from Pierce County on Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Hilly Road in the town of Corning. The vehicle was secured and the investigation continues.

The left lane of northbound Highway 51 was shut down for about 45 minutes on Thursday afternoon when a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control and spilled gravel on the roadway. There were no injuries reported.

Nine people reported striking deer last week.