Jerry P. Schnelle

Jerry P. Schnelle, of Wausau, passed away October 29, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born April 7, 1953, to Archie and Regina Schnelle in Wausau, WI.

Jerry worked at Central Wisconsin Lumber, Marathon Cheese and All American Taxi until recently when he discovered he had cancer.

He is survived by his brother Dale (Lauren) Schnelle; JoAnn (Ron) Otto and Jackie Schnelle all of Wausau, Wayne (Martha) Zunker of Fond du Lac, WI. And by many other cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Regina and his cousin David (Mary Carol) Zunker of Fond du Lac, WI.

The family would like to thank the kind doctors and nurses of UW Hospital Madison and Select Specialty Hospital of Madison for their caring support of Jerry.

A memorial gathering will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum at 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau, WI on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.

Jean Krueger

Jean Krueger, 87, passed away peacefully at Copperleaf in Marathon on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Jean was born to Leonard & Edna (Haehlke) Wendt on May 20, 1934 in Hamburg, WI. She graduated high school. On April 20, 1955 she was united in marriage with James M. Krueger in Hamburg. She worked at Kraft Foods for over 20 years before retiring in 1988.

She was an extremely active member of Faith Lutheran Church. She found joy in the kitchen; canning, baking, and making holiday dinners. Her family was always important to her. She spent many hours tending to her flower gardens, enjoying their beauty throughout the summer. She was a member of the area bowling and softball leagues. Jean and James enjoyed taking road trips with friends around the state and country. She loved a good trip to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, sons, Allan and Steven and siblings, Orville Wendt, and Janis Henning.

Jean’s memory will forever be held in the hearts of her grandchildren, Travis Krueger of Wausau, Miranda Krueger (Josh Roder) of Wausau, and Clara (Todd) Levanetz of Kronenwetter; great-grandchildren, Dezmond, Nolan, Ellie, and Baby Levanetz on the way along her sister, Marcella Steidinger.

The funeral service for Jean will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 S County Road K, Merrill. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Faith-Scott Cemetery in Scott, WI.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Dustin Pecher

A very special young man, Dustin (Weiler) Pecher, age 26, received his angel wings on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

He was born September 25, 1995 in Marshfield, son of Donna Weiler, Medford and the late Daniel Pecher.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Weiler, siblings, Derek Weiler, Medford, Debbie Tabbert Bauman, Medford, Darin Bacon, Marshfield, Daniel Bacon, Wausau, Doug Bacon, Spencer; grandparents, Alice Weiler, Duane and Pat Pecher; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Rev. George Graham officiated. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Donald C. Jehn

Donald C. Jehn, 78, Wausau, formerly of Marathon, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison.

He was born October 2, 1943 in Marathon City, son of the late Gilbert and Selma (Hanke) Jehn.

For many years, Donald worked for Marathon Cheese Corp. until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed watching sports, NASCAR, attending local stock car races and he loved his cat “Buddy”.

Donald was very proud to be from Marathon City and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela (James) Haroldson, Wausau; one brother, Robert (Karen) Jehn, Marathon; two nephews, Jeff and Greg; one niece, Lisette; and his ex-wife, Diane Dahlke-Myers, Wausau.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Stettin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Kidney Care and Dr. Christopher Peterson at Aspirus Cancer Center for all the wonderful care and support for Donald during his illness.

Scott G. Fleming

Scott G. Fleming, 50, Wausau passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 17, 1971, in Kenosha, son of Dennis and JoAnn (Saylor) Fleming, Wausau. On May 1, 1992, he married Brenda Parizek in Wausau. She survives.

Scott worked at Mavo Systems in Wausau for many years, then had the pleasure of running a Construction business with his son Zack at Fleming & Son LLC. Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, four-wheeling, fishing, and spoiling his four-legged companion, Emma. Above all, Scott enjoyed spending every moment with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Fleming, Wausau, his parents, Dennis and JoAnn Fleming, Wausau, his children, Zack (Kaity) Fleming and Cortney Fleming, both of Wausau, his grandson, Caleb Yessa, his siblings, Eugene Fleming, Wausau, Colleen (Kurt) Balz, Athens, his father-in-law, Eugene Parizek, Gleason and numerous nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Lucille Fleming, Gilbert and Elaine Saylor, brother, Tim Fleming, and his mother-in-law, Karen Parizek.

A celebration of Scott’s life will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Hamburg Town Hall, 240131 Schoolhouse Lane, Marathon WI. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joyce M. Klinger

Joyce Marcella Klinger, 73, Ringle, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, surrounded by her family under the care of Interim Hospice at her niece Malinda’s house in Wausau.



She was born September 11, 1948, in the town of Rietbrock, daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanore (Urmanski) Drewek. On August 27, 1988, she married Eugene Klinger at Wesley United Methodist, Wausau. He preceded her in death April 4, 2018.

Joyce was very proud to spend her entire career working at Wausau Insurance (Liberty Mutual) for over 40 years until her retirement at age 60.

Joyce was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and boating. She was especially fond of woodworking and scroll saw work, of which she made shelves, ornaments and sconces. Joyce also had a deep love for crocheting and knitting, making many quilts, sweaters and gifts for her family and friends. She and Gene were very proud of the fact that they experienced traveling to all 50 states. Alaska was their favorite, where they toured and fished extensively. After retirement, they continued their travels in Europe and enjoyed multiple cruises. Gene and Joyce were also very proud to be a part of the Veterans Community.

Survivors include, her brother, Arnold (Pat) Drewek; her sister, Georgean Durkee; Goddaughters/nieces, Malinda (Jamie Hodgson) Able and Devanie (Tim) Roesler; nieces, Amberly (Josh) Moen, Angela (Mike) Herdina, Annette (Steve) Pool, Andrea (Justin) Steen and Jan El Dupont; nephews, Jordan Krause and David (Kate) Drewek; and two step- children, Jason (Marla) Klinger and Becki (Rob) Hilber.



Besides her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Drewek; and sister, Joan Krause.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to the care team of Nancy, Rachele, Tim and Joy with Interim HealthCare Hospice for their emotional support and comforting care of Joyce during her end of life journey.

Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Father Marion Talaga will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers all memorials will be sent to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in memory of Gene and Joyce Klinger.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com