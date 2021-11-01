WAUSAU – Two area Rotary Clubs are raising money to help a local nonprofit organization by setting up two convenient locations to donate and recycle—at no charge – old laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks, cellphones and smartphones on Nov. 12 and 13.

Rotarians representing The Rotary Club of Wausau and Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club will be in the parking lots at Trig’s supermarkets in Wausau and Weston during Rotary E-Cycling Days – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 – to collect laptops and cellphones for delivery to the Good News Project.

Each laptop earns Good News Project $6 when it recycles them through their secure, Wisconsin-certified end recyclers. All proceeds from the Rotary recycling drive will go to the Good News Project to help purchase a new sanitizing machine for the organization’s Health Equipment Lending Program, which distributes wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other vital home health equipment to those in need throughout central Wisconsin.

In addition, the two Rotary Clubs will each contribute $2,500 toward the purchase of the sanitizer. Anyone who can’t make it to the two Trig’s locations during Rotary E-Cycling Days can contact a local Rotarian or visit www.wausaurotary.org to schedule an advance pick-up. The Stratford School District already has donated 74 outdated Chromebooks to the project.

Other electronic equipment and devices can be recycled for a nominal charge (usually $.45 per pound) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday at Good News Project’s Recycling Center, 1106 North Fifth St., Wausau. For information about Good News Project, visit www.goodnewswi.com.