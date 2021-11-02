STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra has begun a search for a new executive director to replace the outgoing Mara Prausa, who will vacate her position in December after three years leading the organization.

“Mara will be sorely missed. Her leadership and tireless efforts have placed our organization on a stable foundation,” said Andres Moran, music director. “Her impact will be felt in our community for years to come. We wish her all the best in her new endeavors and thank her for her amazing work.

“This moment of transition will bring new life and perspective to the cultural community in central Wisconsin. I am positive that the CWSO will continue to be a flagship institution under new leadership.”

Visit www.cwso.org for a complete position description and application instructions.