WAUSAU – On Nov. 15, Good News Project in Wausau will celebrate America Recycles Day with a special e-cycle event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Did you know?

The law bans the landfilling and incineration of many electronics and they must be recycled?

Why should you e-cycle with Good News?

Electronics are the fastest-growing part of our waste stream today. Millions of TVs, computers and other household electronics become obsolete each year.

Many electronics contain valuable, reusable materials like gold, steel, silver, copper and glass. Recycling old devices reduces the need for new materials and cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing.

Recycling electronics protects human and environmental health. Electronics that are landfilled, incinerated or illegally dumped can release toxic materials like mercury, lead and cadmium into the air, water and soil. Recycling electronics helps ensure that these materials are disposed of properly.

e-cycling is an important part of product stewardship. By recycling our old electronics, we share responsibility for the products we buy and use from the beginning to the end of their useful lives.

Since 2004, Good News Project has been a reliable resource for safely recycling outdated electronics. Electronics are weighed and customers charged a fee of .45/lb. Fees support the programs of Good News Project, a local nonprofit.