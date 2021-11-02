WAUSAU – Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Wausau has been placed among the top 30 percent of elementary schools in Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report. That makes it a U.S. News Best Elementary School, the Wausau School District announced today.

“I am so proud of what we do here at Thomas Jefferson. It is amazing what a hardworking bunch of passionate students, parents and staff can do when we all work together,” Thomas Jefferson Principal Brent Johnson said in a news release. “If the last two years have taught us anything it is that schools are vitally and impactfully connected to our communities. I hope the work we do here at Thomas Jefferson has a positive ripple effect on our entire community and makes everyone proud to be a Jaguar.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, Thomas Jefferson ranks No. 157 out of 1,030 elementary schools in Wisconsin. Performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for high school were all taken into account.

“The Wausau School District congratulates Principal Mr. Brent Johnson, his staff, and most importantly the students and families of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School for this recognition,” said Wausau Superintendent of Schools Keith Hilts. “We know the staff are focused on doing what is best for students and they support each other through the collaborative use of best educational practices. We are proud of all of our schools’ efforts and take this moment to celebrate all that is right with public education.”