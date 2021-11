Wausau Pilot & Review

At least one person is injured in a two-vehicle cash Wednesday morning near Merrill.

The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at N206 Hwy. K near Merrill and emergency crews were routed to the scene.

Initial emergency scanner reports indicate one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is received.