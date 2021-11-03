Gerald D. Seehafer

Gerald Donald Seehafer was born May 4, 1935 in the Town of Hamburg, Wisconsin to William and Loretta Seehafer. He died peacefully and surrounded by family on November 1, 2021 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Jerry was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran church in Little Chicago, WI and later became a member of St. Stephen Lutheran church in Wausau and St. Paul Lutheran church in Stevens Point. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1953 – 54 with the Mountain and Cold Weather Training Command in Camp Carson, CO. Then, in 1955, he was united in marriage with Elaine Sorenson of Wausau. After spending his early career with Standard Oil and in other occupations, he became a fleet mechanic for the City of Wausau until his retirement in 1997. He loved airplanes and he was passionate about building and flying model aircraft. Jerry cherished being a part of the Wausau R/C Sportsmen and taking part in the Friday lunches at the Central County Airport in Iola.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elaine Seehafer of Stevens Point, his children Cindy (Joe) Mapes of Stevens Point, Paul (Ann) Seehafer of Knowlton, Chris Seehafer of Wausau, and Terry Seehafer of Stevens Point. He is also survived by siblings, Mary (George) Literski, Doris (Rick) Springer, John Seehafer, and Darlene (Carl) Slagle, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Loretta Seehafer and brother, James (Marlene) Seehafer. The family would like to thank the staff of Sylvan Crossing and Heartland Hospice for their care.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, from 9:00am to 11:00am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, WI 54401. Funeral service will take place at 11:00am at Helke Funeral Home with burial service to follow at 12:45pm at Restlawn Cemetery, 235962 N. Troy St. Wausau, WI 54403.

Gloria M. Beighley

Gloria Mae (Patten) Beighley, 94, died Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Pride TLC under the care of Interim Hospice. Her children were often at her side, sharing stories and laughing over past adventures. She never lost her sense of humor and enjoyed a lively banter with her caregivers.

Gloria was born August 4, 1927, in Cornell, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Arthur and Julia (Svitak) Patten. On June 8, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Beighley, who preceded her in death on July 15, 1987.

Following her graduation as valedictorian in 1944, Gloria turned down a scholarship to become a teacher or a nurse and followed her own path. This path took her first to Chicago, Illinois, where she lived in a women’s boarding house run by the Salvation Army and earned her way taking shorthand and typing. Returning to Cornell when her hours were cut, she worked as a key punch operator and did filing in the office of the local paper mill. Gloria reconnected with Walt, got engaged just before he left for the Army, and married him when he completed his service as part of the occupational forces in Japan. After marriage, she left work to focus on her family. Her children were fortunate to have her at home when they returned from school and fondly recall her homemade bread and sticky buns. She sewed beautifully; kept everyone’s feet warm with her knitted slippers; decorated many walls with counted cross stitch art pieces; fed us well with her Thanksgiving stuffing, and Christmas fudge, caramels, and rosettes.

Gloria was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, and volunteered at Wausau Aspirus Hospital Gift Shop for several years. Her younger years included golf and bowling leagues. She loved traveling with family and friends by car, camper, bus, train, cruise ship, or plane, enjoying adventures from rustic to indulgent. We remember family gatherings full of laughter and fun telling tales of those adventures or challenging each other to Wii bowling, Cribbage, Rummy for Two, and Mexican Train dominoes. She loved padding her coin purse with the spoils of Lucky 13 and looked forward to as much time as possible at the Bridge table with her wonderful friends. She embraced technology by buying herself an iPad, first to show off pictures of great grandchildren; then as a connection to family and friends through photos, videos, email, Facetime, and messaging. When Covid made in-person Bridge gatherings unsafe, she joined friends for online matches. She liked passing her quiet hours doing jigsaw puzzles, playing computer card and word games, or listening to audiobooks. She amazed us by flaunting her ability to do crossword puzzles in ink! Gloria’s life story is one of resilience, filled with tenacity and an ability to hold her own. She was proud of her family and set a wonderful example for us all.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy (James) Dorn, Wausau; two sons, Daniel (Jody) Beighley, Plover; and Richard Beighley, Mosinee; grandchildren, Matthew Dorn, Phillip (Andrea) Dorn, Sarah Beighley, Alice Beighley; great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Henry, and William; beloved niece, Wendy Poppy, and nephew, Donald (Heip) Poppy; great nieces, Julie (Jeremy) Odekirk, Lynne Poppy, Marie (Brian) Behnke; great nephew, Jack. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Poppy.

The family thanks the team at Pride TLC and Interim Hospice and Palliative Care for your compassionate care of Mom and the rest of us. Thanks for all the food, cards, calls, prayers and support from wonderful friends. Your contacts gave us strength and brought us peace.

A private family memorial service with live streaming is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Pastor Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Mom wished for memorials directed to First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, or the Salvation Army.

Titus T. Kottke

Our beloved son and brother Titus Terry Kottke, 27, Athens, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

He was born November 10, 1993 in Wausau, son of Terry and Joan (Jeske) Kottke of Athens. At the age of 15, he received the Lord as his personal savior and later followed the Lord in believer’s baptism in the Eau Claire River in Weston, WI.

Titus was a 2013 graduate of the Athens High School. His lifelong dream was to own and operate his own business. In 2020, Titus, along with his two brother’s Luke and Ben opened Black River Meats LLC in Withee. This business was his pride and joy!

He was a joyful person, truly loved everyone he met and was the life of every occasion. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, his parents, Terry and Joan; three brothers, Luke Kottke, Athens, Ben (Lindsey) Kottke, Athens and Joe (Shelby) Kottke, Medford; two nephews, Eli and Wyatt Kottke; his paternal grandmother, Marian Kottke, Merrill; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Loyd Kottke; his maternal grandparents, Allen and Verna Jeske; and his uncle, Wade Kottke.

Pallbearers will be Luke, Ben, Joe and Cody Kottke, Zach Hierominus, Adam Lassa and Jeremy Jeske.

Titus had two favorite bible verses: Luke 23:43- And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise. Romans 10:13- For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church, 1719 N. Third Avenue, Wausau. Pastor Weng Liew will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Hamburg. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kottke family.

Ruth E. Josiger

Ruth E. Josiger, 82, Wausau, died Tuesday November 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from complications of breakthrough Covid-19.

She was born September 27, 1939, in Wausau, daughter of the late Leo and Hildegard (Discher) Thomas. On February 6, 1960, she married Rodger Josiger at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

Ruth graduated from Wausau High School in 1958.

After high school, Ruth worked at Employers Insurance of Wausau until the birth of her first child, when she became a stay-at-home mom. She embraced the role of caregiver, juggling caring for her own mother, with volunteering in many activities with her children, including Girl Scout Leader and helper at St. Anne School. She further shared her time and talents with St. Anne Parish in the Fatima Council, Circle of Joy, Pre-Cana marriage preparation; bingo and communion services at Benedictine (Marywood), and serving monthly lunch at Salvation Army.

She accepted people without judgement, treating everyone she met with kindness and compassion.

Survivors include her husband Rodger; three children, Cheryl (Dewey) Allen, Wausau; Debra (Gianni) Josiger-Holzem, Neenah; Rodger R. (Jenny) Josiger, Wausau; five grandchildren, Caitlin, Benjamin, and Nathan Holzem; Nicholas and Ryan Josiger; step-grandaughter, Monica (Paul) Allen; step-great-grandchildren, Lily and Liam Wagner; two brothers, Michael (Eldonna) Thomas, Marinette; Robert (Karin) Thomas, Janesville; in-laws Bernadette Thomas, Florida; Joan Krause, Town of Texas; Kenneth Josiger, Sr., Rothschild, Sally Ellenbecker, San Diego, CA; Judy (Raymond) Dehnel, Town of Texas; Gerald “Butch” (Marjorie) Josiger, Brokaw; Carol (Daniel) Sekerka, Rosholt; Susan Morris, Mosinee; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Wilfred (Charlotte) Thomas, Leo “Butch” Thomas, Leon (Joyce) Thomas, and Patrick Thomas; sisters Evelyn (George) Chamberlain, Patricia Schmidt, Hildegarde (August) Witter; son-in-law Richard “Rick” A. Strasser; in-laws William “Billy” (Phyllis) Josiger, Jr.; Michael (Crystal) Josiger; Anthony Ellenbecker; Albert Krause; John Morris; and Constance Josiger.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Thomas Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Mass will be live streamed on stanneswausau.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fatima Council at St. Anne Church. The family thanks the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their skilled, warm-hearted care during this difficult time.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.