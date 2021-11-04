Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died and four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Portage County, officials said Thursday.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on County Hwy. J near 9th Street in the town of Stockton.

Portage County Sheriff’s deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Stockton Fire Department, and Stockton Emergency Medical Responders were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a 94-year-olld town of Alban man was driving east on 9th Street in a 2012 Ford pickup when he failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection at County Hwy. J, striking the front driver’s side of a northbound 2017 GMC SUV. The driver, Joseph Kaminski, was severely injured in the crash and was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He died Tuesday of his injuries, police said.

The SUV struck by Kaminski was driven by a 28-year-old woman. A 32-year-old man, 5-year-old girl and 3-year old boy were passengers in the SUV. All SUV passengers are from Amherst.

All four occupants of the SUV were transported to Marshfield Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene were Portage County Ambulance, Life Link III Medical, Stockton Fire and Rescue, and Stockton Emergency Medical Responders.