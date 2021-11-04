MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the department will stock pheasant at 25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin during the week of Dec. 20, 2021, to increase hunting opportunities throughout the holiday season.

The pheasant holiday stocking began in 2017 to provide pheasant hunters an additional opportunity to hunt during the holiday season. Five state properties were initially stocked in 2017 with another three added in 2018.

Pheasants are one of the most sought-after gamebirds in North America and due to continued interest and popularity among Wisconsin pheasant hunters, the DNR will stock 2,920 pheasants across 25 state properties over a two-day period during the week of Dec. 20. Pheasant season in Wisconsin runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

“We are excited to grow holiday stocking to 25 properties this year and offer more opportunities to hunt with family and friends,” said Kelly Maguire, DNR State Game Farm Manager. “The selected areas are located near population centers to provide accessible opportunities to as many holiday hunters as possible as well as areas that see high hunter use throughout the pheasant hunting season.”

Properties to be stocked for the holiday season include:



Quality pheasant hunting opportunities exist throughout Wisconsin, including wild pheasant hunting where suitable habitat exists and previously stocked public lands. All hunting regulations and bag limits apply through the season’s end.

Hunters are required to purchase a 2021 Wisconsin pheasant stamp to pursue these birds. With stamp-funded revenue, the DNR creates and maintains grassland habitats required for pheasants to survive and reproduce year-round.

For more information, view the DNR’s 2021 combined hunting regulations.



Hunter Safety

Hunters are reminded to practice TAB-K while afield:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

– Treat every firearm as if it is loaded A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

– Always point the muzzle in a safe direction B – Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it

– Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot

In addition, the DNR reminds hunters to wear blaze orange while hunting to increase visibility. Blaze orange is required during open firearm deer seasons, including the holiday hunt select Farmland (Zone 2) counties from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2022. See page 12 of the 2021 combined hunting regulations for valid counties for valid counties.



Locate Hunting Opportunities

Hunters can use the DNR’s Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool (FFLIGHT) to locate cover suitable for ruffed grouse and woodcock, managed dove fields and properties stocked with game farm pheasants. FFLIGHT allows hunters to use aerial maps, topography and measuring tools to easily navigate and identify areas of interest and make their trips more productive and enjoyable.

Hunters should also check out the DNR’s Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app to explore properties, regulations, document tracks and more.