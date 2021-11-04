By Shereen Siewert

The man charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Antigo was captured in Racine, ending a days-long manhunt, police said.

Derek Goplin, 38, was wanted in connection with the death of his mother, 63-year old Susan Reese, of Antigo. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check.

According to court documents, Goplin and a child were seen on surveillance video outside the home one day before Reese’s body was discovered. Police later discovered the child alone in a Waukesha hotel.

Antigo police describe him as a “person of interest” in the case, but on Nov. 1, prosecutors filed charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Goplin, who was also wanted in an unrelated case filed in May.

No additional details were immediately available Thursday.