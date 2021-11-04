Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Alexander K. Krumins, 33, of Weston. Oct. 29, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Breann M. Vercauteren, 28, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Briana L. Robertson, 28, of Chippewa Falls. Nov. 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription Chardaye Magee, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Jorge A. Cuenca, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Jimmie L. Parks, 18, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC Jessica M. Kasten, 40, of Edgar. Nov. 1, 2021: Hit and run involving injury, fourth-offense OWI, possession of controlled substance, operating while revoked, bail jumping Jacob L. Gould, 32, of Schofield. Oct. 29, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering Ian B. Traeder, 27, of Schofield. Nov. 1, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Gabriel Bell, 43, of Wausau. Nov. 1, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping Desco L. Hines, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 1, 2021: Bail jumping Julius Dylan Lein Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Nov. 1, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC Keaton L. LaBarge, 17, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 3, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, child abuse-intentionally causing harm, disorderly conduct Kenneth J. Puffer, 41, of Elcho. Oct. 28, 2021: Hit and run involving injury Linda M. Tobar, 58, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 3, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Nicklas B. Wyckoff, 20, of Escanaba, Mich. Nov. 3, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation Noah D. Ulrich, 22, of Mosinee. Oct. 28, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater Patrick J. Eppolite, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Tyler J. Hedges, 27, of Merrill. Oct. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Stephen M. Kramer, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 25, 2021: Burglary of a cargo portion of a truck or trailer, possession of burglarious tools, bail jumping, theft, criminal damage to property Wanted: Nicholas A. Morehouse, 42, of Wausau. Warrant issued Oct. 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Melissa M. Woolley, 39, of Mukwonago. Oct. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Sheila A. Schumacher, 39, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, intentional dognapping or catnapping, disorderly conduct Samuel L. Nelson-Ashford, 28, of Wausau. Nov. 1, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer Ryan N. Nest, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 28, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or failing to stop, operating while revoked
