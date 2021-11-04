Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Steven Reynolds and Krista Temich announce the birth of their daughter Arya Rose, born at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. Arya weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ben Shinkan and Brylie Corvino announce the birth of their daughter Rilynn Rose, born at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021. Rilynn weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Sean and Kayla Palmeter announce the birth of their son Iam Jamie Douglas, born at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021.

Matthew and Jenna Potter announce the birth of their daughter Gracelyn Brooke, born at 11 a.m. Oct. 27, 2021. Gracelyn weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Matthew and Danielle Lucht announce the birth of their son Bradley Paul, born at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 24, 2021. Bradley weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Febranio De La Llave and Maria Elena Ramirez announce the birth of their daughter Andrea Josefina, born at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021. Andrea weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Zachary and Nicole Trost announce the birth of their son Orion Jeffrey, born at 2:59 p.m. Oct. 25, 2021. Orion weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.