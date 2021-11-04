WAUSAU – A public information meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Northcentral Technical College to discuss a proposed solar array project for the Drinking Water Treatment Facility.

The proposed location of the solar array is 1010 Bugbee Ave. The meeting will be held in NTC’s Health Sciences Building, Room 1004B, 1000 W. Campus Drive.



Wausau Waterworks has been preparing information to determine the viability of the solar project to offset a portion of the power usage at the new Drinking Water Treatment Facility. The Wausau Waterworks Commission has been reviewing options for a proposed solar array and the Commission has requested public input related to options for their review.

The public meeting will be organized as follows:

15-20 minute presentation by RENEW out of Madison 15-20 minute presentation by Clark Dietz on proposed solar array options and cost impacts Open discussion for public comments and questions

Written comments will also be accepted at engineering@ci.wausau.wi.us. Write “solar array public comment” in the subject heading.

Comments from the meeting will be presented to the Wausau Waterworks Commission at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the City Hall Council Chambers. This is a regular scheduled meeting and may be viewed remotely.

Contact engineering at 715-261-6740 with any questions related to the proposed public meeting.