WAUSAU – Where will you live if you can’t afford a luxury apartment, but make too much to qualify for subsidized housing? Like other urban areas throughout the country, Wausau, Eau Claire and cities throughout central and western Wisconsin are trying to answer this question.

At 10 a.m. today, Nov. 5, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin State Representative Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, chair of the State Assembly Committee on Housing and Real Estate, Susan Wolfgram of the JONAH Affordable Housing Task Force in Eau Claire and Wausau District 3 Alderman Tom Kilian, for a look at the factors that gave rise to urban housing shortages, and what local, state and federal stakeholders are planning to do about them. Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

