Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two D.C. Everest relay teams won titles at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, earning spots at next week’s state meet.

The Evergreens’ 200 freestyle team of Liliana Jessen, Makenna Zoesch, Katelin Hall and Marisol Swenson won in 1:49.32, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jessen, Naveah Mathwich, Hall and Swenson won in 3:40.36, as both teams qualified for the 2021 WIAA State Girls Swimming Meet at Waukesha South High School on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Each event winner and the next 18 finishers in each event statewide from the six sectional meets earn berths at the state meet.

Stevens Point won the team title with 307.5 points, with D.C. Everest finishing second with 262. Wausau West was 11th among the 13 teams with 66 points.

West’s top individual finish came from Madison Wild, who took 11th in the 50 freestyle in 26.05 seconds.

2021 WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming Sectional

Nov. 6, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 307.5; 2. D.C. Everest 262; 3. Hudson 241; 4. Marshfield 236; 5. Chippewa Falls/McDonell 209; 6. Eau Claire Memorial 205; 7. La Crosse Co-op 199; 8. River Falls 177; 9. Holmen Co-op 160; 10. Eau Claire North 96; 11. Wausau West 66; 12. Wisconsin Rapids 62; 13. Superior 47.5.

Event winners, and D.C. Everest and Wausau West finishers

Diving: 1. Madeline Weber (ECM) 385.15.

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Eloise Cooper, Sophie Johnston, Jenna Breitbach, Ashleigh Pahnke) 1:49.91; 7. D.C. Everest (Navaeh Mathwich, Makenna Zoesch, Paige Malitz, Claire Tesch) 1:56.71; 8. Wausau West (Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilmann, Madison Wild, Emma Steinbach) 2:01.98.

200 freestyle: 1. Ellery Ottem (RF) 1:50.24; 16. Allayna Heil (DC) 2:15.29; 17. Carmin Wipperfurth (WW) 2:15.61; 20. April Pupp (WW) 2:19.26.

200 individual medley: 1. Evie Wood (HUD) 2:04.88; 10. Malitz (DC) 2:27.62; 16. Eva Jaroski (WW) 2:35.09.

50 freestyle: 1. Breitbach (SP) 24.04; 3. Marisol Swenson (DC) 24.87; 4. Liliana Jessen (DC) 25.30; 5. Katelin Hall (DC) 25.56; 11. Wild (WW) 26.05; 12. Zoesch (DC) 26.09; 18. Tesch (DC) 26.71; 28. Amelia Hintz (WW) 28.27.

100 butterfly: 1. Wood (HUD) 55.83; 4. Swenson (DC) 59.08; 11. Malitz (DC) 1:03.92; 13. Michelle Gutierrez-Jakobi (DC) 1:04.93; 18. Wild (WW) 1:08.68; 22. Sunby (WW) 1:11.85; 26. Cassie Monday (WW) 1:20.87.

100 freestyle: 1. Ottem (RF) 51.14; 4. Hall (DC) and Mathwich (DC) 55.79; 8. Jessen (DC) 56.70; 18. Steinbach (WW) 1:00.04; 23. Hintz (WW) 1:01.50; 29. Allison Kurth (WW) 1:04.36.

500 freestyle: 1. Hannah Zurn (HUD) 5:17.15; 14. Laura Gilmeister (DC) 5:55.10; 16. Natalie Moran (WW) 6:02.51; 17. Heil (DC) 6:02.84; 22. Pupp (WW) 6:15.13.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Zoesch, Hall, Swenson) 1:40.59; 10. Wausau West (Steinbach, Sunby, Heilmann, Wild) 1:49.32.

100 backstroke: 1. Cooper (SP) 1:00.18; 3. Mathwich (DC) 1:03.12; 13. Gilmeister (DC) 1:08.49; 20. Madyson Olson (WW) 1:11.94; 21. Cassidy Christensen (WW) 1:12.32; 25. Norah Anderson (WW) 1:14.00.

100 breaststroke: 1. Augustyn (ECM) 1:04.97; 7. Zoesch (DC) 1:13.20; 13. Heilmann (WW) 1:17.21; 21. Wipperfurth (WW) 1:22.51.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Mathwich, Hall, Swenson) 3:40.36; 9. Wausau West (Moran, Sunby, Jaroski, Steinbach) 4:04.77.