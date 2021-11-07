Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Co-Sponsor a Refugee Family! Wausau is preparing to welcome and resettle Afghan refugee families toward the end of 2021 and continuing throughout the next year. A brand new branch office of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. (ECDC) is in the process of setting up operations and recruiting local volunteers to play a vital role in the integration and core service needs of incoming families. Co-sponsors also work together to collect in-kind donations and financial support which supplements the one-time government grants allocated to each family. If you are interested in this opportunity, email Adam VanNoord at avannoord@ecdcus.org.

Drivers Needed! Wausau Area Mobile Meals needs drivers to deliver meals to elderly and disabled in our community. If you or a team of you would like to deliver meals, this is a flexible opportunity. Routes take anywhere from 30 minutes to 1 1/2 hours. It is a rewarding and integral volunteer role! Contact Doris for more information at 715-848-5848 or wamobilemeals@yahoo.com.

Academic Support Needed! Want to make a difference in the lives of youths? You can by providing homework help as needed or engaging youths in academic enrichment activities during Power Hour at the Boys and Girls Club Monday through Friday from 3-4 pm. Volunteer must be available at least once a week. Contact Mao for more information: 715-845-2582, ext. 203, or maot@bgclub.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Bilingual Books. McLit is looking for new or gently used bilingual books (any language). Deliver to 515 Third St. in Wausau weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contact 715-679-6170 with questions.

Snow Blower Needed. Upgrading your equipment or downsizing and no longer have sidewalks to clear this winter? Consider donating your working snow blower to The Women’s Community. Ideally looking for an electric start gas snow blower. Contact info@womenscommunity.org to donate.

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County