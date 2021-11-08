Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 8, 2021;

A 43 year old Minneapolis woman is facing a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Monday evening on Hwy. 51 near County Rd D in the Township of Bradley.

A 65 year old Tomahawk man was injured Tuesday morning following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18 year old Rhinelander man is facing charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting arrest following a chase on Hwy. 51 in the Town of Merrill Tuesday evening.

A 65 year old Gleason man was arrested on a felony bail jumping charge Wednesday afternoon following a domestic disturbance in the Town of Russell.

Lincoln County Deputies are investigating multiple reports of vandalism to stop signs in the Township of Corning reported Saturday morning. A Town of Corning resident reported his mailbox post was sawed in half along with a stop sign near his residence. A stop sign at the intersection of Highland Ave and Farmingdale Rd was sawed off and stolen, and a stop sign at Highland Ave and Midway Rd was stolen from the metal post.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

Twenty one people reported striking deer last week.