Wausau Pilot & Review

A 48-year-old man suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and threatening people with a gun was arrested in Wausau, according to a news release from Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

On Nov. 4, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task force received information from the Merrill Police Department and the Wausau Police Department that a man who goes by the nickname “Unc” was in the Wausau area in possession of a stolen handgun. CWNTF investigators had recently become aware of Unc’s activities in and around Marathon County, having received information that he was trafficking methamphetamine and threatening people with a gun to support his drug dealing activities, Parks said.

With the fresh information, CWNTF investigators made a concerted effort to learn his true identity and track him down. He was identified as Arthur L. Shaw, who also goes by the nickname “Rasheed.” Shaw is a convicted felon and had an active warrant for his arrest through the Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest, police said.

Investigators tracked Shaw to an address in the 4000 block of Stewart Ave. in Wausau and conducted surveillance. After several hours, Shaw was spotted exiting the residence and entering a taxi cab. A traffic stop was conducted with the assistance of Wausau police and Shaw was taken into custody. He was found in possession of over 7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, Parks said.

Police searched the home Shaw was seen leaving and seized a stolen Glock 9mm handgun, Parks said.

Shaw was booked into the Marathon County Jail and has an initial appearance today for the following charges:

• Possess with intent to deliver methamphetamine 961.41(3g)(g)

• Possession of drug paraphernalia 961.573

• Felon in possession of a firearm 941.29(1m)(a)

• Receiving stolen property 943.34(1)(bm)

• Obstructing an officer 946.41 (1)

• Probation Warrant

The CWNTF was assisted in this investigation by the Wausau Police Department, Rothschild Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.