Robert Mittenzwei

Roger was born to Robert Mittenzwei and Darlene (Brugge) Mittenzwei on March 22, 1952. He passed away on November 7, 2021, at the age of 69 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Darlene, step-mother Janice Mittenzwei, brother Ronald Brugge, and grandson Peter Mittenzwei. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary (Wiese) Mittenzwei, his children, Isaac (Candice) Mittenzwei, Jodi (Bryan) Hoban, and Nicholas (Ann) Mittenzwei, grandchildren Angelica, Mercedes, Bailee, Adam, and Gretchen, great-grandchildren William and Charlie, and sister Linda (Dave) Pettit.

Roger served as a Scout leader for both Pack and Troop 458. As Scoutmaster he had 13 Scouts that earned their Eagle Scout rank. He also had numerous Scouts that earned their Catholic religious emblems. Later in life, he shared his love of farming and 4-H with his granddaughters Angelica, Mercedes, and Bailee helping them win multiple blue ribbons at the Lincoln County Fair. He was a member of First United Methodist Church serving as a member on the board of trustees for 12 years and as a Sunday School teacher. Roger was a fan of Wisconsin collegiate and professional sports, he also enjoyed hunting and making maple syrup. Roger believed that birthdays and other important events should be celebrated with pie and not cake.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston for the care they provided to Roger.

The funeral service for Roger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 903 Third Street, Wausau. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, November 12, from 3:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marathon City, WI.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, the family requests that donations be made to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin Foundation MS 3050 P.O. Box 1997 Milwaukee, WI 53201.

Barbara A. Blaha

Barbara A. (Stankowski) Blaha, 75, April 06, 1946 – November 05, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston, WI.



She Leaves Behind 2 Son’s John Blaha of Wausau, David Bryant of Ringle, 2 Grandchildren Harold 15 & Alisha (Isaiah).



2 Brother’s: Ron (Donna) Stankowski Norrie, Stan (Donna) Stankowski Wausau. Niece & Nephew’s. A Aunt Irene Landowski and her Children Jan, Mary & Joe (Rushnee).



Proceeded in Death by her Parent’s Hubert (Cecila Baginski) Stankowski, 1 Brother Jerry Stankowski.



Carol A. Pasnecker

Carol Ann Pasnecker, 74, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

She was born to Sylvester & Virginia (Senoracki) Breske on July 7, 1947, in the city of Wausau, WI. She graduated high school at D.C. Everest and completed her college education at the University of Wisconsin – Stout in the field of Home Economics. She worked for Marathon County as a Human Resources Manager. She was united in marriage to Fredrick James Pasnecker on June 20, 1970, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield.

Carol was proud of her 1000-mile tandem road bike experience every season and was a Lector at her church. She was a member of the Wausau Wheeler Bike Club and Couples on Wheels (COWs). She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Her friendships were important to her and she considered her friends as family.

Carol is survived by her husband: Fred, daughter: Christine (Darren) Kaberna, her three grandsons: Dylan, Colton, & Mason, her brother: Leroy (Judy) Breske, her sisters-in-law: Janet (Ernie) Blair & Mary (Timm) Johnson, her brother-in-law: Fran Pasnecker, and her very close friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, & sister-in-law: Laura Pasnecker.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Marks Catholic Church, 602 Military Rd, Rothschild, WI 54474, and a celebration of life will follow at 11:00 am. Father Al Slowiak will be officiating the service. Burial at Gate of Heaven, Kronenwetter, WI will be held at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Kathleen A. Czeck

Kathleen “Kathy” A. Czeck, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 22, 1951, in Wausau, daughter of the late Elmer and Loretta (Grawien) Saeger. On August 28, 1971, she married Allen Czeck. He survives.

Kathy was a proud homemaker and cherished the ability to stay at home and raise her two children. Some of her favorite pastimes included fishing, decorating, spoiling her cats, and taking an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include her husband, Allen Czeck, Wausau, her two children, Kari (Nick) Czeck and Chad (Shana) Czeck, Wausau, four grandchildren, Austin and Gage Hettinga and Chandler and Chayse Czeck, Wausau, and one sister, Kris (Al) Cordova, Tomahawk, one sister-in-law, Judy (Bob) Anklam, Wausau and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. In lieu of flowers please make an honorable donation to your local humane society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David H. Nowinski

David Harold Nowinski – 91 a life-long resident of Hatley went to heaven for his eternal life on October 30th to join his wife and family who passed before him.



David ‘Dave’ was born in 1930, oldest son of Harold and Hildegarde Nowinski. He married the love of his life, Lorraine Steinke in 1954. Lorraine preceded him in death in 2016.



Dave proudly served his county in the US Army, serving in Korean War. He was a member of the local American Legion Post. Dave enjoyed his hunting trips out west. Dave and Lorraine enjoyed traveling together too. They also liked listening to Country and Western music.



Survivors are his brother – Sid. Twin daughters, Karla (Chuck) Makuski, and Tammy (Terry) Resch. Grandsons, Aaron and Clayt Zogata, Dustin (Megan) and Nate (Megan) Resch. Great-grandchildren, Rhylee, Rayna, Reed, Addison, Avery, McKenna, Harper and Sophie. Survivors also include Nieces and Nephews who all meant the world to him. Dave and Lorraine also had a special place in their hearts for their daughter’s friend Sheila (Ostrowski) Mabry, they also treated her as their own daughter.



Per David’s request due to COVID, a private family service will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield with Military rites.

Grace M. Brzezinski

Grace M. Brzezinski, 93, of Wausau WI, passed away Wednesday November 3, 2021 at Renaissance Assisted Living under the care of her family and hospice.



Grace was born on May 1, 1928 in Bevent WI to the late Ben and Anna (Dombeck) Gorski. On August 18, 1951 she married Raymond Brzezinski at St. Ladislaus Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2019 after 68 years of happy marriage.



Grace was a homemaker her entire adult life and enjoyed keeping a large garden with her husband, canning the vegetables she grew, cooking and baking for her family, embroidery and taking long walks. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church for 47 years and volunteered weekly for decades. Grace was happiest in life spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Grace is survived by her two children, George (Maxine) Brzezinski of Wausau and Ann (Dennis) VanderKooy of Ringle, five grandchildren, Samantha (Jeff) Knapp of Plano IL, Kailey (Kyle) Prochaska of Middleton WI, Jeremy VanderKooy of Ringle WI, Matthew (Sandra) VanderKooy of Highland Park IL, and Melissa (Kelly) Goetsch of Wausau WI, along with 10 great grandchildren, Ryder and Mason Knapp, Henry and Vivienne Prochaska, Carson and Lilie VanderKooy, Olivia and Evan VanderKooy and Audrey and Caroline Goetsch. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Gruna, of Ringle WI and brother, George (Shirley) Gorski, of Weston WI.



Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Tuesday November 9 at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., and burial in the parish cemetery. Father Greg Bohren will be officiating.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.



The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Renaissance Assisted Living for the excellent care given to Grace in her final days.

Nancy Smith

It is with immense grief that we share the passing of our beloved Nancy (Neises) Smith. Nancy left us suddenly on Friday, November 5th at Aspirus Hospital, at the age of 70. She was born to Florence and Oliver Neises on December 16th, 1950 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

She is survived by her husband – Neil Smith, daughters – Tara Bosley and Amanda (Jamie) Giese – grandchildren – Kyler Bosley and Juno Giese, siblings – Elmer (Diane) Neises, Rick (Pam) Neises, Scott (Tracey) Neises, and Pam Neises. She is preceded in death by her mom, dad, and sisters – Sharon (Neises) Lutz and Deb Neises.

Nancy was a loving and patient wife, a kind and nurturing mother, and a loyal and true friend to all. She loved without judgement and was quick to offer support to anyone in need. She cherished her time spent with family and was honored to fulfill her roles at her church. She will be especially missed by her granddaughter, Juno, who proudly considered Nancy her dearest friend, “the best person in the whole world!”, and the one who made her smile every single day. Nancy had been looking forward to celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with Neil next month. It’s fair to say that Nancy was a saint on earth and is now an angel in heaven. Even in death, Nancy had a huge smile on her face. We are certain her smile was from knowing that she’s now with her Lord. Anyone who knew Nancy loved her. Nothing surpassed her kindness and generosity, which will live on through those she touched. Nancy held several part time jobs over the years; her last one being with Lamer’s. Her focus was always at home with her family.

It would be impossible in this space to communicate all of Nancy’s kindness and love for everyone.

Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mosinee with visitations Thursday, November 18th from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, November 19th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a 12:00 p.m. service to follow. Interment will be at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery in Unity, WI, on Monday, November 22nd.

Stella M. Fandrey

Stella M. Fandrey, 88 of Wittenberg, formerly of Eland, died on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Homme Home of Wittenberg surrounded by her family.

Stella was born on November 15, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Viola (St. Louis) Fuller. On July 26, 1952, Stella was united in marriage to Arnold Fandrey in Shawano. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2001.

Stella enjoyed pitching horseshoes, playing Chinese checkers with the kids, playing bingo and taking walks. She also loved playing with the grandchildren and going to camp Five in Laona. She had a soft spot for all animals but especially cats.

Stella is survived by her children, Daniel (Rosemarie) Fandrey of Birnamwood, John (Christine) Fandrey of Antigo, Cindy (Larry) Starr of Eland, Randy Fandrey of Eland, Sharon (Brett) Beilke of Antigo, Clifford (Leanna) Fandrey of Williamsburg, CO and Kim (Jill) Fandrey of Eland; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers Donald Fuller of Mattoon and Raymond Fuller of Eagle River and many other relatives and friends.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; son, Michael; two grandchildren, Genna & Richard Witz and a brother, Laverne Fuller.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Burial will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Almon, Shawano County. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4pm – 7pm and again on Wednesday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.