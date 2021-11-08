Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones looked to snap Rochester’s 13 game winning streak to start off their season. Wausau picked up a big 4-2 win on Friday and suffered a 3-2 loss on Saturday, which moved their season record to (7-7-0-0).

Friday night, Wausau got on the board first at 13:41 of period one as Luke Anderson netted his fourth goal of the season. Rochester answered back two minutes later as Luke Nemeth fired in a goal.

The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd when Adam Johnson scored his 5th of the season. Wausau quickly answered back 31 seconds later when Gage Vierzba added his team leading 7th goal of the season. Wausau took the lead for good at 12:14 of the 2nd period after Dylan Chapman scored on a redirect in front.

The Cyclones added an empty goal late in the third, which proved to be enough to take down the top team in the Central Division. Zach Dosan earned the win by stopping 43 of 45 shots he faced.

Saturday night’s game was another hard-fought game throughout. Wausau scored first at 11:01 of the first when Wesley Coquet netted his first of the season. Wausau held a 1-0 lead until midway through the second when Rochester forward Adam Johnson scored a pair of goals. The Cyclones wouldn’t go away quietly as CJ Zins tied it up at 2 with his first goal of the season at 17:01 of the second. Grizzlies forward Jake Laurila provided the game winning goal at 8:07 of the third.

Wausau goaltender Zach Dosan took the loss after stopping 47 of 50 shots. Netminder Zach Wiese picked up the win for Rochester.

