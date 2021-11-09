WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on heirloom vegetables and plants from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 29. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more information or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10591.
