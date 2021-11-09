WAUSAU – Logan Zoromski and Cory Schlosser recently joined REI Engineering, Inc. as CAD technician and engineer, respectively, REI announced in early November.

Logan Zoromski

Zoromski will assist with the preparation of civil engineering plans, submittals, and associated documents, preparing conceptual development plans, revising plans based on regulatory agency and client feedback, supporting the engineering team with online research, estimating and various other tasks. He earned his associate degree in mechanical design from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Cory Schlosser

Schlosser will provide support in the development of project proposals, plan development from concept through construction documents, prepare project cost estimates, assist in preparing stormwater management plans, research and interpret local, state and federal regulations and manage the regulatory review and approval process. He earned his associate of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from UW-Platteville.