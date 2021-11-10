WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to consider purchasing Chamber gift certificates for those on their holiday gift list. These Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

The Chamber’s goal in 2021 is to top $1 million in gift certificate sales for the first time. The previous high mark for the organization was in 2019 when more than $900,000 in gift certificates were sold.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said David Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including small businesses and families”.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau. Please allow three business days to process large orders. Order by Friday, December 17 to ensure that your gift certificates are ready for Christmas.