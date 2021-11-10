Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a glorious, creamy concoction that tastes as fabulous as it looks. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
White Chocolate Blackberry Truffle Martini
- 1 oz. Vanilla Vodka
- 2 oz. Godiva White Chocolate
- 1 oz. Cream
- 1/2 oz. White Cocoa
- Chocolate syrup
- Truffle, for garnish
To create this drink, drizzle chocolate into a martini glass. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared martini glass. Wedge a truffle on the edge of the glass, then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.