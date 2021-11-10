Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a glorious, creamy concoction that tastes as fabulous as it looks. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

White Chocolate Blackberry Truffle Martini

1 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Godiva White Chocolate

1 oz. Cream

1/2 oz. White Cocoa

Chocolate syrup

Truffle, for garnish

To create this drink, drizzle chocolate into a martini glass. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared martini glass. Wedge a truffle on the edge of the glass, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.